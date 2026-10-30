Man featured on Wanted in Windsor list arrested

Bobby St. Jean, a suspect named on the Windsor Police Service "Wanted in Windsor" list earlier this year has been arrested.

A suspect named on the Windsor Police Service ”Wanted in Windsor" list earlier this year has been arrested.

Police say that in March 2026, Bobby St. Jean and another suspect allegedly gained unauthorized access to a storage facility in the 5500 block of Rhodes Drive, where a utility trailer containing an ATV was stolen.

On Wednesday, October 28, St. Jean turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

He is charged with break-and-enter and theft over $5,000.

The “Wanted in Windsor” list spotlights offenders who are currently evading arrest for a number of crimes. By bringing the cases into the public eye, investigators hope to generate new leads and accelerate efforts to bring these individuals to justice.