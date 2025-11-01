A man facing intimate partner violence (IPV) charges has been arrested for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

First arrested in March 2025, the suspect was charged with several IPV-related offences, including assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

He was arrested again in July for an additional breach.

In September, the man was granted bail with multiple conditions according to police, including not to possess a weapon, a curfew between midnight and 1 a.m., electronic monitoring, and a requirement to reside with his surety at a Windsor address.

In October, bail compliance determined that the man was allegedly not in compliance of those conditions.

The suspect was located and arrested Thursday in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During his arrest, police said he was found to be in possession of an expandable baton, bear spray, 12.2 grams of cocaine and 0.8 grams of fentanyl.

He now faces additional charges including two counts of failure to comply with a release order, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and unlawful possession of a schedule I substance.

To protect the identity of the victim, the suspect’s name will not be released.