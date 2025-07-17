CTV News has learned the man now facing hijacking and terrorism charges in B.C. appears to have ties to Windsor-Essex.

Public social media accounts identify Shaheer Cassim as a former St. Clair College student, who later worked as a personal support worker in this region.

The college confirmed to CTV News that a student with the same name graduated in 2023.

Cassim is now charged after a small plane was taken from Victoria and flown straight to Vancouver international airport, circling at low altitude for nearly half an hour.

The plane landed safely, but video shows police closing in as the pilot walked backwards with hands in the air.

Norad confirms F-15 fighters were scrambled in response though they never intercepted, as the plane touched down first.

Cassim, who has a history of climate activism and once claimed to be a commercial airline pilot, is now facing hijacking and terrorism offences.

RCMP have not disclosed a motive, but air traffic recordings refer to a possible protest and indicate the pilot “expected to be arrested.”

-with files from The Canadian Press.