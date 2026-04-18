Windsor police have arrested a man facing multiple firearm-related charges for breaching his court-ordered bail conditions.

In June 2025, Robert James Cox was granted bail on multiple charges, including pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a restricted firearm without a license, carrying a concealed weapon, and contravening a regulation of the Firearms Act.

As part of his release, Cox was placed on house arrest and required to reside with his surety at an address in Tecumseh.

The following month, police say Cox was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and administering a noxious substance.

Cox was again released in November 2025 on strict conditions, including residing at a facility in Chatham or with his surety in Windsor while being subject to house arrest and electronic monitoring.

In April 2026, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and determined that Cox had breached his release order on three separate occasions.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on April 16, bail compliance officers, in partnership with the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested Cox at a residence in Chatham-Kent.

The 45-year-old has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Officers also arrested Cox's surety, a 45-year-old man, in the area of Tecumseh Road and Huron Church Road. He has been charged with two counts of facilitating a breach of a release order.

A surety is a person who agrees to supervise an accused individual while they are out on bail and ensure they comply with all court-imposed conditions.