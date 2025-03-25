A 41-year-old man is facing an additional charge after violating his bail conditions.

Windsor police say the man was granted bail last fall on multiple charges including possession of a restricted firearm, seven counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, three counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited, three counts of possession of stolen property, uttering threats to cause death, criminal harassment, and failure to comply with a release order.

According to police, the man's release conditions were subject to house arrest and to reside at a home in Kingsville.

Police say bail compliance officers investigated and determined the man had breached his release order.

He was arrested on Friday, March 21 in the 2000-block of Ottawa Street by bail compliance officers, the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

The man has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024.

The unit supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring and ensures that those who violate their judicial release orders are held accountable.