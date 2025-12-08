One man is facing assault charges after being arrested twice within a one-hour span at a home in Windsor.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, December 5, officers were called to a reported assault at a home in the city's west end.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a man had followed a female acquaintance into a washroom, where he choked her and destroyed a mirror. He then dragged the victim by her hair into another room.

Police say the suspect was quickly arrested and transported to the Windsor Police Detention Centre. When the victim advised that she did not wish to pursue criminal charges, officers were legally required to release the suspect.

Less than an hour later, police say the suspect returned to the same residence, where he forced entry by kicking in the rear door and assaulted the victim again. During this second incident, the suspect stole the victim's phone and struck her with a lamp.

Officers were called back to the scene, and the suspect was arrested for a second time, but this time, the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, did pursue charges.

A 42-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, assault with choking, robbery, two counts of mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order, and two counts of breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.