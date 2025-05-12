A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent.

On Monday, May 12 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police as well as EMS responded to a collision on Communication Road and Fairview Line in Chatham.

A man was located at the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the individual will not be released out of respect for the family's privacy.

The Elgin County OPP with the assistance West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, and members of the Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) continue to investigate the collision.

All lanes on Communication Road between Maynard Line and Park Avenue will remain closed temporarily.

Anyone with information that can help investigators are asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.