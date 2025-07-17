TORONTO — Police say a man is dead after a morning shooting at a Toronto mall parking lot.

Toronto police say they responded to a call just after 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 401 and Dufferin Street near Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

They say they found a man who had been shot and died of his injuries on scene.

The homicide and missing persons unit is now investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time and will provide an update later this morning.

Police say this marks the city's 21st homicide this year.