The Windsor Police Service has arrested a man convicted of multiple break-and-enters for violating his bail conditions.

In November 2023, the man was convicted of three counts of break-and-enter, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Windsor police say he was provided a conditional sentence order, which allows an offender to serve a jail sentence while living in the community under strict conditions instead of in a correctional facility.

In November 2024, the man was arrested on multiple charges, including three counts of break-and-enter, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

Additionally, an allegation of conditional sentence order breach was laid.

His release order included house arrest.

Windsor police say bail compliance officers investigated and found the 43-year-old had breached the conditions of his release order, and on March 27, the man was arrested in the 400 block of East Puce Road in Belle River and charged with failure to comply with his release order.

