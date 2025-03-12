A man facing firearm and drug trafficking charges has been rearrested for alleged bail violations.

In January 2025, a 52-year-old man was granted bail on multiple charges, including three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited loaded firearm, and eight counts of possession of firearm while prohibited.

His release order included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers launched an investigation after they had learned he allegedly breached those conditions on several occasions.

On March 11, the man was located and arrested at a residence in the 1200 block of Marie Street.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

His surety, the person who agrees to surprise an accused and ensure compliance with bail conditions, was also arrested.

A 69-year-old woman was charged with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order.