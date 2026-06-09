Man charged with sexual assault of a minor

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor.

Windsor police say officers were called to a disturbance on Sunday, June 7 around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of St. Luke Road.

According to police, officers learned a 15-year-old girl had been led by a male acquaintance to a secluded area in a nearby park, where she was sexually assaulted.

Police say during the incident, the man struck the girl in the face when she asked him to stop.

Investigators say the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the man was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. a short distance from the area.

He’s been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Windsor Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903.