Man charged with impaired driving while under suspension

A 47-year-old man has been charged after he was allegedly found driving while impaired and under suspension.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, Windsor police officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Malden Road and Front Road.

Witnesses had reported that the driver’s car was crossing into oncoming traffic and striking construction pylons.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop in the 80 block of Sandwich Street South. During the stop, officers observed physical signs consistent with drug impairment.

Police also discovered that the driver was prohibited from driving following a previous impaired driving charge laid in April 2026.

The driver was arrested and transported to Windsor Police Headquarters where he failed a drug recognition evaluation. His vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

The man has been charged with operation while impaired by drugs, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while under suspension, and failing to surrender a suspended driver’s licence.