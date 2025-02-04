Windsor police have rearrested a suspect who was released from custody after being charged with several drug trafficking and weapons related offences.

In October, a 50-year old man was arrested and granted bail with conditions such as house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers determined he had breached conditions and was located in the 3800-block of Vaughan Street.

He has now been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024. This unit supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring and ensures that those who violate their judicial release orders are held accountable.