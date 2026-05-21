Man charged with attempted murder after woman doused with accelerant

A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly doused a woman with accelerant.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, Windsor Police responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that a man and woman who knew each other got into an argument.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her cat before pouring the chemical accelerant on her.

He then attempted to ignite the accelerant but the victim was able to get help from bystanders.

Police quickly arrived and arrested the suspect. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is now facing multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to kill an animal, uttering threats to damage property, and breach of probation.