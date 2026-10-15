Man charged in alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl

A 40-year-old man has been charged by Windsor police in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Wyandotte Street East shortly after 11 p.m. Monday Oct. 12, to check on the well-being of a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the girl reportedly met a man at a park in the 1200 block of Langlois Avenue and accompanied him to his residence.

Once inside the home, the man is accused of sexually assaulting the girl several times.

She later left the residence on foot, police said.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 1100 block of Langlois Avenue.

The suspect is charged with sexual assault with choking, sexual assault, and sexual interference with a person under 16.