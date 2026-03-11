Windsor police have charged a man after a senior citizen was defrauded out of $5,000.

Police say the alleged fraud was carried out using the grandparent scam.

Last Wednesday Mar. 4, the 81-year-old victim received multiple phone calls from individuals claiming that their grandson had been arrested and urgently required $5,000 in bail money to be released from jail.

During the calls, police say the victim was told that their grandson had been involved in a motor vehicle collision in which a pregnant woman was struck and her baby died.

The victim received approximately 10 calls from individuals using private phone numbers who claimed to be police officers, lawyers, and other officials attempting to confirm the story and request the money.

Later that day, a suspect attended the victim’s residence and collected an envelope containing $5,000 in Canadian currency.

A 35-year-old suspect was identified by the financial crimes unit.

He was located and arrested on Mar. 9 in the 1900 block of Longfellow Avenue, and has been charged with fraud over $5,000.