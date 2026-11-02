Man charged after vehicle vandalized, person threatened in Chatham

A 39-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after an incident on Cardinal Crescent.

Chatham-Kent police were called to the area Halloween night around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Investigators say the man spray-painted the hood of a vehicle, causing an estimated $2,000 worth of damage.

Police also allege he threatened another person while trying to put out a cigarette on the individual’s forehead.

Further investigation determined the man had also damaged several items belonging to another person.

The accused was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

He was taken to police headquarters and later released with conditions on an undertaking.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in late January.