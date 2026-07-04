Man charged after unprovoked baseball bat attack in east Windsor: WPS

Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after what investigators describe as a random assault with a baseball bat.

Police say a contractor was working outside a home in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive East on Thursday afternoon when he was approached by a man wearing only underwear and carrying a bat.

Investigators allege the suspect struck the victim about a dozen times, including several blows to the head.

The victim managed to run into the home and lock the door.

Police say the suspect then smashed windows beside and on the front door, causing about $1,500 in damage, before leaving.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested at a nearby residence. He faces charges of assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.