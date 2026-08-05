Man charged after three South Windsor residential break-ins

A 55-year-old man is facing 11 charges after police linked him to three residential break-ins in South Windsor.

Police say two of the incidents happened in the early hours of July 22 on Whitney and Myrtle avenues, where surveillance cameras were spray-painted before items were allegedly stolen from a garage and a shed.

Police also allege the suspect broke into a Northway Avenue home on July 13, stealing property from a garage and the residence while the homeowner was asleep inside.

On July 20, the suspect was arrested on Northway following a brief foot pursuit.

He is charged with three break-and-enter offences, three counts of wearing a disguise with intent, two counts of mischief, and three probation breaches.