Man charged after online marketplace robbery in Windsor

A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after an online marketplace transaction allegedly turned violent in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the 2100 block of Wellesley Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 following a report of a fight.

Police say a woman had arranged to meet a man to sell a cellphone she had advertised online.

During the meeting, the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman, grabbed the phone and tried to run away. When she attempted to stop him, police say the suspect dragged her across a lawn, choked her and threatened to shoot her while claiming to have a firearm.

A neighbour who heard the commotion pursued the suspect and attempted to restrain him. Police allege the suspect struck the neighbour several times in the face.

A third person then tried to help, and police say the suspect threatened to shoot both individuals before fleeing.

Police say the suspect was wearing a face mask during the incident.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect, and he was arrested shortly before noon on Oct. 20 in the 3000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

The suspect is charged with robbery, assault by choking, assault, two counts of uttering threats and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police are reminding residents that a Safe Internet Exchange Zone is available at the Windsor Police Traffic Collision Reporting Centre at 2696 Jefferson Blvd.

The area has two designated spots for online transactions and is monitored by video and audio surveillance around the clock.