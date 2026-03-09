Windsor police have seized a rifle and have arrested a 43-year-old man after threats were made towards emergency medical personnel while responding to a service call.

According to police, officers were called last Wednesday (March 2/before 2am) to a report of a woman in medical distress in the 3000 block of Sandwich Street West.

Police say when officers arrived, Essex-Windsor EMS personnel were providing medical assistance to the woman.

Investigators say during the response, a man inside the residence became aggressive and threatened to shoot the paramedics.

He was quickly detained and arrested by officers, while the woman was taken to the hospital for further medical care.

Police say during the investigation, officers located and seized a Kodiak Defence rifle along with ammunition from the residence.

The man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon without lawful authority, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and contravention of the Firearms Act.