A man is facing charges after a cyclist was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run collision on Howard Avenue early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Howard shortly after 1 a.m., and found that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle travelling northbound at a high rate of speed.

Police allege the driver failed to remain at the scene and fled prior to their arrival.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect vehicle was later located on Edinborough Street with a smashed front windshield and damage to the front grille.

When interacting with the driver, officers observed signs of alcohol impairment, including a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and difficulty maintaining his balance.

The suspect was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he allegedly failed a breath test.

A 30-year-old man was charged with: