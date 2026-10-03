Man charged after elderly woman threatened with knife in Windsor: WPS

A 70-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after an elderly woman was allegedly threatened with a knife outside a grocery store on Tecumseh Road East.

Windsor police say the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators say a woman was walking through the parking lot when an unknown man approached her, showed her a knife concealed in his waistband, then waved the weapon toward her and spat in her face.

Police say the woman took refuge inside a nearby vehicle while the suspect fled on foot. Officers located and arrested the man a short time later.

The suspect is charged with assault with a weapon, assault, and breach of probation.