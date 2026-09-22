Man charged after allegedly breaking into a Windsor home and barricading himself inside

Several charges have been laid against a man after he allegedly broke into a home in Windsor, armed himself with a kitchen knife, and barricaded himself inside.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a home in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue, near Ellis Street East.

Officers learned that shortly after 8 a.m., a man broke a glass panel on the front door and entered the residence.

The homeowner was away but saw the suspect through video surveillance and immediately contacted police.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and located the suspect barricaded inside a bedroom.

Windsor Police say he had placed furniture in front of the door and had tucked a knife into his waistband, which had been taken from the kitchen.

Officers successfully de-escalated the situation before entering the bedroom and arresting the man without incident.

A 42-year-old suspect has been charged with break-and-enter and committing an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.