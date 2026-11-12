Man charged after alleged metal pipe assault in Tilbury

(Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor))

Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Charges have been laid after an assault in Tilbury involving a metal pipe.

Chatham-Kent police say they received a 911 call just after midnight requesting EMS services to attend a home on St. Clair Street in Tilbury.

According to police, the caller said their friend had been attacked.

Police say officers attended the scene and learned late Wednesday night a man hit another man multiple times with a metal pipe, causing the male victim to fall to the ground.

The incident took place at the victim’s home, where he suffered a cut to the back of his head, swelling to his left hand, and bruising to his back and ribs.

He was taken to Chatham-Kent Heath Alliance for further assessment.

Investigators say the man who struck the victim was bound by an undertaking prohibiting him from possessing any weapons.

A 36-year-old man from Tilbury has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and fail to comply with undertaking.