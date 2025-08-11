Windsor police have charged a man after eight vehicles were damaged in South Walkerville on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Lincoln Road shortly before 8 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located eight vehicles along the block with damage ranging from $600 to $15,000 each.
Police say surveillance footage showed the suspect allegedly using an object to damage the vehicles.
A suspect was identified and arrested at his residence.
A 56-year-old man has been charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of mischief over $5,000.