Windsor police have charged a man after eight vehicles were damaged in South Walkerville on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Lincoln Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located eight vehicles along the block with damage ranging from $600 to $15,000 each.

Police say surveillance footage showed the suspect allegedly using an object to damage the vehicles.

A suspect was identified and arrested at his residence.

A 56-year-old man has been charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of mischief over $5,000.