A woman has been arrested after the Chatham-Kent Police Service said she beat her roommate with a garden hoe.

On Tuesday just before 3 a.m., police were called for an assault at an apartment building on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.

Police said a woman who was under the influence of controlled substances got into a fight with her roommate. It led to the woman allegedly punching the man and hitting him with a garden hoe, causing property damage to an item that was in his hands.

A 28-year-old Chatham woman is now facing assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, and resisting arrest.

The CKPS said the woman was released with conditions and a future court date.