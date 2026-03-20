Two motorists are facing impaired driving charges after two overnight incidents in the city.

Windsor police say the first incident happened shortly after midnight Friday morning after officers responded to the area of the area of Tecumseh Road East and Drouillard Road for a report of a possible impaired driver.

When officers arrived, they located a man asleep behind the wheel, with his foot on the brake and the vehicle still in drive.

Police say the male driver showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested.

Investigators say the man was taken to police headquarters and failed drug-related tests.

Officers also found multiple packages of suspected fentanyl and cocaine as well as $860 in cash in his vehicle.

The 39-year-old man is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and two counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The second incident happened about 15 minutes later after officers were called to the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue for a two-vehicle crash in a parking lot.

Police say after talking to one of the drivers, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and saw other signs of impairment.

The man was also taken to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

The 65-year-old is charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

Police say there were no injuries in the collision.