A 35-year-old man has been arrested twice in two days.

LaSalle police say the man with no fixed address was arrested on July 29 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court.

According to police, the warrant was endorsed by a Justice of the Peace, which guides police to release an accused with a new court date.

The police service says within 90 minutes of his release, the man went to a business in the 5800 block of Malden Road and stole keys to a vehicle, and then stole the vehicle.

Investigators say the OPP located the vehicle and arrested the man the following day in Windsor.

He was turned over to LaSalle police and is charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5000 and mischief.

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing but has since been released by the court with a future court date.