A man has been arrested by Windsor police in connection to an assault and theft of a bicycle.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Marentette Avenue.



Auxiliary members in the area quickly gathered information and provided officers with a description of the suspect.

Officers learned that an individual had observed the suspect riding a bicycle that had recently been stolen from his business.

Police say when an individual approached the suspect and showed him a photo of a bicycle on his phone as proof of ownership, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the victim.



The suspect then fled the scene after taking $40 from the victim.



Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect a short distance away.



A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

