A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a $30,000 mini excavator that remains unrecovered.

Windsor Police state that in late March, members of the Target Base Unit launched an investigation after a mini excavator was reported stolen from a business in the 3900 block of Rhodes Drive.

The suspect captured on surveillance video loading the excavator onto a trailer attached to his pickup truck before fleeing.

Investigators were able to identify the man, and in April, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located and arrested him in the 1000 block of Tuscarora Avenue.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the whereabouts of the stolen excavator and are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.