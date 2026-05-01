A 47-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after he was found by Windsor Police unresponsive behind the wheel.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lincoln Road after receiving a report of a driver passed out in a vehicle in the roadway.

Officers learned that the car had been seen slowing down, and stopping in the middle of the street, with the driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel.

Officers located the man still unresponsive in the driver's seat, and police state that a quantity of suspected fentanyl was observed in his lap and a lighter in his hand.

The suspect regained consciousness and was arrested at the scene without incident. During a search, officers located two additional bags of suspected drugs on the suspect.

The man has been charged with impaired driving, possession of a Schedule I substance, and driving without a licence.