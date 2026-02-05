A 50-year-old man has been arrested by Windsor Police for breaching his bail conditions just weeks after being released.

On January 7, the man was granted bail after being charged with sexual assault. As part of his release order, he was required to remain at his home at all times.

On February 2, bail compliance officers launched an investigation and determined that he breached his conditions.

Officers then located and arrested the man in the 3500 block of Dougall Avenue. At the time of his arrest, he was not in the presence of his surety.

He has now been charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release order.