A 39-year-old man is facing more charges for breaching the conditions of his bail just one hour after being released in Windsor.

On December 24, 2025, Windsor police say a man was released on bail while facing multiple criminal charges, including theft under $5,000, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

As part of his release conditions, he was required to reside with his surety, remain under house arrest, and comply with electronic monitoring.

Police say the man breached those conditions approximately one hour after his release by removing his electronic ankle monitor and fleeing his residence in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

On January 5, 2026, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) attempted to arrest the man at a residence in the 1600 block of St. Luke Road.

When officers approached the home, the man fled through a second-floor window and tried to escape on foot but was found a short time later hiding under a nearby porch.

He's now facing additional charges of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Information can also be provided anonymously through Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.