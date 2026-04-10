Police in Windsor have arrested a man for breaching his bail conditions less than two weeks after being released from custody.

On March 25, 2026, Dale Monforton was granted bail after being charged with two counts of break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

As part of his release conditions, the 49-year-old was required to stay at his home at all times and wear an electronic monitoring device.

On April 7, Windsor Police bail compliance officers investigated and determined that Monforton had breached his release conditions.

Officers learned that his ankle monitor had not been charged, making his whereabouts unknown, and further investigation revealed that he was not at his court-approved residence.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers located and arrested Monforton in the 600 block of Mill Street.

He has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone wishing to report an individual who is not complying with their release conditions is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.