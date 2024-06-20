Windsor police have arrested a man for allegedly chasing someone with a machete.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Jun. 19, officers responded to a report of a man wielding a machete and running after an individual in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.



Upon arrival, officers obtained a description of the suspect and quickly located and arrested him near the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Pelissier Street.



Police say no one was physically injured during the incident, but a machete was recovered during the arrest.



A 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

