Windsor Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection to a break and enter at a west-end business early this morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a commercial alarm in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road West.



When officers arrived they saw the suspect inside of the business stealing several items, but when he saw police, the suspect dropped the stolen items and fled out the back doors.



After a brief search, officers say they located the suspect hiding under a stack of wood and arrested him without incident.



Following the arrest, officers identified approximately $3,500 in property damage caused by the man.

