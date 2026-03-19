A 45-year-old man facing several violent charges has been arrested again for violating his bail conditions.

According to Windsor police, the man is before the courts on firearms-related charges.

Police say he was also charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of assaulting a peace officer, four counts of resisting arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, and failure to comply with a release order.

Last September, police say the man was released on bail with court-ordered conditions, including house arrest.

During routine monitoring by Windsor police bail compliance officers, it was determined the man had violated his release conditions.

Police say he was located at a hotel in the 200 block of Riverside Drive West without his surety present.

He was arrested without incident on March 12 by bail compliance officers and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

The man has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.