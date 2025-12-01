A 20-year-old Blenheim man is facing several charges after allegedly driving dangerously, pointing a BB gun and spitting on police officers.

On Friday at 9:26 a.m., the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to a report of an individual driving dangerously on Communication Road in Harwich Township, while waving and pointing a handgun at motorists.

Officers quickly located the vehicle near Communication Road and Fairview Line. Police say the driver then attempted to flee the scene. A high-risk-traffic stop was conducted based on the possible possession of a firearm.

After several minutes of communication, the driver complied, exited the vehicle and was safely arrested. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a Glock-style BB Gun.

The accused was identified as a 20-year-old man from Blenheim. He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters, where police say he became assaultive and spat on an officer, resulting in additional criminal charges.

The accused was charged with the following offences:

Count 1: Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Count 2: Pointing a Firearm

Count 3: Dangerous Operation

Count 4: Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Count 5: Assault Peace Officer

Count 6: Mischief Under $5,000

Count 7: Theft Under $5,000 (related to a separate fuel theft investigation)

Count 8: Possession Under $5,000

The individual was transported to the to South West Detention Centre (SWDC), where he will remain in custody until his next scheduled video court appearance on Dec. 2, 2025.

-Written by CTV's Melanie Kentner