Windsor police have made an arrest after the sexual abuse of a child was livestreamed on social media.

The Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation on Friday, after receiving urgent information from the Toronto Police Service that a Windsor man had allegedly made and shared a child sexual abuse video on a popular social media platform.

Investigators quickly traced the video back to a local residence and identified a suspect. An arrest was made near downtown within two hours of receiving the initial report.

The 3-year-old child involved in the abuse video was also identified.

A 29-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

Making child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Transmitting child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is urged to immediately contact the Windsor Police Service ICE Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896.