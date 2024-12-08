Windsor police have made an arrest after the sexual abuse of a child was livestreamed on social media.
The Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation on Friday, after receiving urgent information from the Toronto Police Service that a Windsor man had allegedly made and shared a child sexual abuse video on a popular social media platform.
Investigators quickly traced the video back to a local residence and identified a suspect. An arrest was made near downtown within two hours of receiving the initial report.
The 3-year-old child involved in the abuse video was also identified.
A 29-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following:
Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is urged to immediately contact the Windsor Police Service ICE Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896.