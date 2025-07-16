Police say they have arrested a man who allegedly made threats against the mayor of Brampton, Ont., and his family last month.

Peel Regional Police say a 29-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police say they were notified of the threats in late June and they provided Mayor Patrick Brown and his family with protection during the investigation.

Investigators believe the accused acted alone and is no longer an active threat to the mayor or the community.

Brown says the threats will not deter him from doing the job he was elected to do.

At an unrelated press conference on Tuesday, the mayor said it's not the first time he's been threatened, and he expects it won't be the last.