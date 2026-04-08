One man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a teenage girl with a knife while she waited at a bus stop in Windsor.

Police say shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wyandotte Street East near Alymer Avenue for a report of a weapons-related incident.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that a 15-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man, who made disparaging comments about the length of her skirt.

Police say the suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the girl before fleeing the area westbound on foot.

Officers located and arrested the suspect within minutes in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street East.

A 46-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.