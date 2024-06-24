Windsor Police have charged two suspects who they say were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, an off-duty Windsor Police officer spotted a silver 2024 Chrysler Pacifica in the 1900 block of Bernard Road that matched the description of a vehicle stolen five days earlier.



Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) quickly arrived on scene and arrested the two people who were in the vehicle without incident.



A 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.



The man is also facing four additional counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

