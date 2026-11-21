A man facing multiple assault-related charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring device while out on bail.

According to Windsor police, 28-year-old Dashawn Sinclair was granted bail in June on several assault-related charges, as well as charges of theft and failing to comply with a release order.

Conditions of his release required him to wear an electronic monitoring device and stay outside the city of Windsor.

Police say bail compliance officers learned Sinclair had allegedly removed the monitoring device.

With assistance from the OPP-led Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, officers arrested Sinclair at a hotel on Cabana Road East shortly before 2 p.m. on November 16.

Sinclair is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for assault, forcible confinement and two additional counts of failing to comply with a release order.