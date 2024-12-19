HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. - The suspect charged with shooting to death a health insurance company chief executive on a Manhattan street is being taken to hearings on related Pennsylvania criminal charges and efforts to extradite him to New York.

Luigi Mangione faces a preliminary hearing on forgery and firearms charges and consideration of a fugitive from justice complaint on Thursday.

Court officials say Mangione will attend the early morning proceedings at the courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

He's accused of the Dec. 4 killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.