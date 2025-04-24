TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says a 30-year-old man was shot dead by police this morning at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

The Special Investigations Unit says three officers shot at the man who was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The SIU says just before 7 a.m. Peel regional police were investigating a "man in distress" in an SUV at Terminal 1 departures level.

They say early reports indicate the man pulled a firearm.

No police officers were injured, and the SIU says there's no known threat to the public.

Pearson Airport says it was rerouting passengers to enter and exit the terminal through the arrivals area.