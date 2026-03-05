A 20-year-old man from a central Ontario community has been charged after police allege he threatened Premier Doug Ford.

Ontario Provincial Police say they started investigating a threat made against Ford on Feb. 13.

They say the suspect, who is from the Alliston area of New Tecumseth, has now been arrested.

He has been charged with one count of uttering threats to cause harm.

Police say the man has been released from custody and is set to appear in court next month.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the alleged incident to come forward.