Malden Road construction project begins Thursday in LaSalle

A four-month construction project begins Thursday along Malden Road in LaSalle.

Hydro One crews will start on the west side of the road near the Cahill Bridge, moving south. The work begins with the installation of new utility poles before hydro lines and other utilities are relocated.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and delays, particularly during peak travel times, although one lane will remain open in each direction.

am800-news-lasalle-malden-road-monty-reaume Malden Road in LaSalle between Monty Street and Reaume Road. July 1, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

The town says this project is part of a broader construction program that will also include future utility work by Essex Powerlines and Bell, along with bridge improvements between Cahill Drain and Morton Drive later this month.

Front Road update

The town says storm sewer reconstruction work on Front Road is nearing completion, with paving expected to wrap up next week and the project finished within two weeks.

Once complete, all lanes will reopen to traffic.