The Windsor Police Service (WPS) have honoured a little boy's wish to be a police officer for a day.

8-year-old Aboudi is a Make-A-Wish Canada recipient and on Wednesday morning he suited up as an honourary officer to take on exciting missions with the service.

Aboudi was diagnosed with brain tumour in 2018, and has gone through numerous surgeries and chemotherapy since.

Aboudi's father Abdalslam Almthhoul said one night his son woke up sick and fell unconscious, he immediately called 911.

Almthhoul said his son was inspired by the responding officers.

"The first time the police came to my home and helped him, when he woke up and saw them, he said dad 'I will be a police officer'," Almthhoul said.

Aboudi's Make-A-Wish journey began Tuesday outside of his Queen Victoria School where he is a Grade 3 student.

Members of WPS and the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) surprised him outside of the school and Almthhoul said he was touched by this moment.

"I cried, my wife cried, everybody cried, the school, the teachers. I hope everything is fine for my son right now," he said.

Almthhoul said his son is 99 per cent recovered and was very grateful for the support.

"I want to thank everyone who helped him with his surgery, and Make-A-Wish, and the police officers here in Windsor who came to visit him and see everything is good," Almthhoul said.

An 8-year-old boy is an honourary @WindsorPolice officer today. Aboudi was sworn in this morning by Chief Bellaire at police headquarters. Today’s special day was made possible by the police service and @MakeAWishCA. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/OU42FhwRX9 — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) September 17, 2025

On Wednesday morning, Aboudi and his family arrived at police headquarters in a police motorcade, greeted by cheering members and the Honour Guard standing at attention .

Police chief Jason Bellaire swore Aboudi in as an honourary officer and presented him with his badge.

Bellaire said the service was happy to honour Aboudi's requests such travelling in a police car and writing tickets.

"We have members of the Windsor police who have their own children who have faced some significant health challenges, and I think that resonated with them and a lot of them are involved today making sure that Aboudi is getting the most incredible experience that he can have, and it's been amazing so far," Bellaire said.

Following his swearing in, Aboudi and his family joined the chief in his office for a morning snack, and then went off for some training and writing tickets in high complaint areas.