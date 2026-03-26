City residents have said 'no' to the possibility of converting some one-way streets to two-ways in wards 3 and 4.

The city had launched a survey to gather public feedback in November 2025, and an updated report with that feedback was presented to the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The report indicates that overall, 68 per cent of respondents opposed the idea of the conversion, with concerns over parking constraints, safety impacts, and narrow streets.

Of the 11 streets evaluated through the engagement process, no street achieved majority support for the conversion. Seven of the 11 saw majority opposition to the proposal which include Janette, Bruce, Dougall, Victoria, Pelissier, Lincoln, and Gladstone.

This was Phase 1 of the study, but administration recommends not moving forward with additional phases due to lack of public support.

The committee received the report for information, but ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino asked that when the report is presented to council that additional information be provided on a couple of the roads such as Park Street, and University Avenue at Victoria Avenue.

Renaldo Agostino, ward 3 councillor and committee member, says he believes a lot of these issues on one-ways will be resolved now that the city is implementing angled parking.

"Having two-way streets is great, but if you have nowhere to park... we want you to park and stop downtown, so having the parking spots downtown and implementing those is, to me and certainly I'm sure the business owners downtown, of far greater importance."

He says there are a few roads he wants more information on.

"Coming out of the tunnel on Park Street, it's confusing there... so is there an opportunity to look at that. Certainly around St. Clair College there on University, Victoria, Ferry, Chatham, that area there it's always confusing to drivers and I always see drivers going the wrong way. So, if there's something we can do as a city to address that through this project, that would be fantastic."

Agostino says he knew residents weren't happy with this proposal.

"The focus was never to be the residential streets of ward 3, ward 4 that was added as a friendly, but what we wanted was feedback from the residents and there's nothing wrong with asking the question."

Agostino has requested to receive vehicle collision data from some of the one-ways such as Park Street and Victoria Avenue.

The report will go to council at the end of April looking for final approval to not move forward with the study.

Based on estimates from 2024, the total cost to convert all one-ways into two-ways could cost the city between $2-million and $5.3-million.